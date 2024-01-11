Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Youngstown State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead PFW 45-30.

If Youngstown State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-5 in no time. On the other hand, PFW will have to make due with a 13-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: PFW 13-3, Youngstown State 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Youngstown State and PFW are an even 3-3 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. PFW took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Penguins were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars, taking the game 75-65.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but PFW and Wright State didn't disappoint and broke past the 164.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Mastodons fell 106-98 to the Raiders. It was the first time this season that PFW let down their fans at home.

PFW struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Wright State racked up 22 assists.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Mastodons, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Youngstown State is a 4.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Penguins, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State and PFW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.