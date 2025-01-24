Who's Playing

PSU Shenango Nittany Lions @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: PSU Shenango 0-1, Youngstown State 12-9

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will face off against the PSU Shenango Nittany Lions at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Beeghly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Youngstown State would be headed in after a win, but Robert Morris made sure that didn't happen. Youngstown State fell just short of Robert Morris by a score of 72-70 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PSU Shenango had to start their season on the road back in December of 2024, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 107-55 bruising that St. Francis dished out back in December of 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, PSU Shenango struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as St. Francis pulled down 12.

Youngstown State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season. As for PSU Shenango, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.