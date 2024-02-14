Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-15, Youngstown State 18-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Youngstown State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Robert Morris in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Colonials were able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers, taking the game 71-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Youngstown State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Phoenix. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Colonials' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Penguins, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Robert Morris came up short against the Penguins in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 71-57. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 10-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Penguins slightly, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.