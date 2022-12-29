Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Cleveland State 7-6; Youngstown State 9-4

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Youngstown State and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for the Penguins in a 76-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State made easy work of the Mount St. Joseph Lions last week and carried off a 78-48 victory.

Youngstown State is now 9-4 while Cleveland State sits at 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State comes into the game boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 85. On the other end of the spectrum, the Vikings are 48th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.5 on average.

Series History

Cleveland State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Youngstown State.