Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Cleveland State 7-6; Youngstown State 9-4
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Youngstown State and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The stars were brightly shining for the Penguins in a 76-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State made easy work of the Mount St. Joseph Lions last week and carried off a 78-48 victory.
Youngstown State is now 9-4 while Cleveland State sits at 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State comes into the game boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 85. On the other end of the spectrum, the Vikings are 48th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 21, 2022 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Jan 09, 2022 - Cleveland State 86 vs. Youngstown State 80
- Dec 27, 2020 - Cleveland State 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Dec 26, 2020 - Cleveland State 87 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Youngstown State 67 vs. Cleveland State 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Cleveland State 82 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - Cleveland State 89 vs. Youngstown State 80
- Jan 26, 2019 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Youngstown State 62
- Mar 02, 2018 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Cleveland State 99 vs. Youngstown State 94
- Jan 01, 2018 - Youngstown State 80 vs. Cleveland State 77
- Mar 03, 2017 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Cleveland State 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Cleveland State 69 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Youngstown State 67 vs. Cleveland State 64
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Youngstown State 59
- Jan 24, 2016 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Cleveland State 55