Who's Playing
Detroit @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Youngstown State 16-6
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The Penguins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday, sneaking past 77-73.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Friday, falling 85-77.
Youngstown State's win brought them up to 16-6 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 8-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State enters the contest with 84.1 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Titans are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Detroit 79
- Feb 11, 2022 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Detroit 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Detroit 77 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Jan 29, 2021 - Detroit 78 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Detroit 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Youngstown State 69 vs. Detroit 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Dec 28, 2018 - Detroit 78 vs. Youngstown State 66
- Feb 16, 2018 - Detroit 94 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Jan 12, 2018 - Detroit 93 vs. Youngstown State 91
- Feb 04, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Youngstown State 80
- Jan 16, 2017 - Detroit 87 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Mar 05, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Youngstown State 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 02, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Youngstown State 87