Who's Playing

Detroit @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Youngstown State 16-6

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Penguins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday, sneaking past 77-73.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Friday, falling 85-77.

Youngstown State's win brought them up to 16-6 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 8-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Youngstown State enters the contest with 84.1 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Titans are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average.

How To Watch

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.