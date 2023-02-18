Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Green Bay 3-25; Youngstown State 21-7

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Green Bay and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins should still be riding high after a big victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

Green Bay received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 71-56 to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State took their matchup against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 87-58 score.

The Phoenix are now 3-25 while Youngstown State sits at 21-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the contest with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.9 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 83.4 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.