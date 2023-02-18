Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Green Bay 3-25; Youngstown State 21-7
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Green Bay and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins should still be riding high after a big victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.
Green Bay received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 71-56 to the Robert Morris Colonials.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State took their matchup against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 87-58 score.
The Phoenix are now 3-25 while Youngstown State sits at 21-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the contest with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.9 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 83.4 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
Series History
Youngstown State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Green Bay 70
- Jan 27, 2022 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Green Bay 50
- Dec 04, 2021 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 27, 2020 - Green Bay 102 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Youngstown State 98 vs. Green Bay 94
- Feb 09, 2019 - Youngstown State 96 vs. Green Bay 77
- Jan 03, 2019 - Green Bay 99 vs. Youngstown State 93
- Jan 27, 2018 - Green Bay 85 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Green Bay 74
- Jan 20, 2017 - Youngstown State 92 vs. Green Bay 89
- Dec 31, 2016 - Green Bay 90 vs. Youngstown State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Green Bay 107 vs. Youngstown State 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Youngstown State 103 vs. Green Bay 93