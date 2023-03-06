Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Youngstown State
Regular Season Records: Northern Kentucky 20-12; Youngstown State 24-8
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 6 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Norse will be seeking to avenge the 74-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 4th.
NKU beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 81-74 this past Thursday. NKU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Marques Warrick (22), forward Chris Brandon (13), guard Sam Vinson (12), guard Trevon Faulkner (12), and guard Trey Robinson (11).
Meanwhile, Youngstown State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They secured a 71-66 W over the Detroit Titans. It was another big night for Youngstown State's forward Adrian Nelson, who had 20 points along with seven boards.
NKU is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Norse come into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.7. But the Penguins rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.23
Odds
The Penguins are a 3-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Youngstown State 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 56
- Dec 01, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 68 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Dec 20, 2020 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Northern Kentucky 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 61 vs. Youngstown State 59
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 88 vs. Youngstown State 63
- Feb 21, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 76 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 82 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 19, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Feb 01, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Mar 06, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Youngstown State 94 vs. Northern Kentucky 75
- Jan 14, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Youngstown State 64