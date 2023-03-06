Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Youngstown State

Regular Season Records: Northern Kentucky 20-12; Youngstown State 24-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 6 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Norse will be seeking to avenge the 74-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 4th.

NKU beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 81-74 this past Thursday. NKU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Marques Warrick (22), forward Chris Brandon (13), guard Sam Vinson (12), guard Trevon Faulkner (12), and guard Trey Robinson (11).

Meanwhile, Youngstown State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They secured a 71-66 W over the Detroit Titans. It was another big night for Youngstown State's forward Adrian Nelson, who had 20 points along with seven boards.

NKU is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Norse come into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.7. But the Penguins rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.23

Odds

The Penguins are a 3-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.