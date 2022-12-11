Who's Playing

Ohio @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Ohio 4-4; Youngstown State 7-3

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Penguins took their matchup at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 117-65 win over the Westminster (PA) Titans.

Meanwhile, Ohio ended up a good deal behind the Marshall Thundering Herd when they played on Saturday, losing 83-69.

Youngstown State's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 4-4. We'll see if Youngstown State can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.