Who's Playing

PFW @ Youngstown State

Current Records: PFW 9-5; Youngstown State 10-4

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons won both of their matches against the Youngstown State Penguins last season (71-61 and 82-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. PFW and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:45 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins will be strutting in after a win while the Mastodons will be stumbling in from a loss.

PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-70 to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State wrapped up 2022 with an 85-71 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

PFW's defeat took them down to 9-5 while Youngstown State's victory pulled them up to 10-4. We'll see if PFW can steal Youngstown State's luck or if Youngstown State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Series History

Youngstown State and PFW both have two wins in their last four games.