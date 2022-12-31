Who's Playing
PFW @ Youngstown State
Current Records: PFW 9-5; Youngstown State 10-4
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons won both of their matches against the Youngstown State Penguins last season (71-61 and 82-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. PFW and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:45 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins will be strutting in after a win while the Mastodons will be stumbling in from a loss.
PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-70 to the Robert Morris Colonials.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State wrapped up 2022 with an 85-71 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.
PFW's defeat took them down to 9-5 while Youngstown State's victory pulled them up to 10-4. We'll see if PFW can steal Youngstown State's luck or if Youngstown State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Youngstown State and PFW both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 23, 2022 - PFW 82 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - PFW 71 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Youngstown State 72 vs. PFW 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. PFW 70