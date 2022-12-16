Who's Playing

Southern @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Southern 4-6; Youngstown State 7-4

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will take on the Southern Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center.

Youngstown State entered their matchup against the Ohio Bobcats on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Penguins fell in an 81-79 heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, a victory for Southern just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 79-59 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers. Southern was surely aware of their 22.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Brion Whitley (17 points) was the top scorer for Southern.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.