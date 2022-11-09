Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Youngstown State

Current Records: UT Martin 0-1; Youngstown State 1-0

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

UT Martin found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 80-58 punch to the gut against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday. Koby Jeffries wasn't much of a difference maker for UT Martin; Jeffries played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State strolled past the Canisius Golden Griffins with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 92-81.

UT Martin is now 0-1 while the Penguins sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Skyhawks have only been able to knock down 32.30% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, Youngstown State enters the contest with a 44.80% field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 3.30% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.