Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-8; Youngstown State 20-7
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Penguins and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Youngstown State as they fell 81-78 to the Cleveland State Vikings on Sunday.
Speaking of close games: Wisconsin-Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday. Having forecasted a close victory for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Youngstown State is now 20-7 while the Panthers sit at 18-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Penguins rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. But Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 19th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 05, 2019 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 51
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Dec 29, 2016 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87
- Feb 22, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Jan 07, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Youngstown State 65