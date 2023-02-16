Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-8; Youngstown State 20-7

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Penguins and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Youngstown State as they fell 81-78 to the Cleveland State Vikings on Sunday.

Speaking of close games: Wisconsin-Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday. Having forecasted a close victory for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Youngstown State is now 20-7 while the Panthers sit at 18-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Penguins rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. But Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 19th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.