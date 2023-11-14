Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Boston U. 0-2, Howard 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

After two games on the road, Howard is heading back home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Howard and James Madison didn't disappoint and broke past the 167.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Bison found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 107-86 punch to the gut against the Dukes. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Thursday (85), Howard still had to take the loss.

Howard struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as James Madison racked up 18.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Boston U. and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 69-45 defeat to the Scarlet Knights on Friday. Boston U. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Bison to 1-2 and the Terriers to 0-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Boston U. finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Howard is a big 10.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

