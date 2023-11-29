Halftime Report

Cincinnati is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Howard.

Cincinnati entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Howard step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-0, Howard 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

Cincinnati has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Howard Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Cincinnati has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 24 points or more this season. They blew past the Yellow Jackets, posting a 89-54 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, as Cincinnati did.

Among those leading the charge was Viktor Lakhin, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Mountaineers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 87-83 win.

The Bearcats' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Howard and Cincinnati pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Cincinnati shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 12-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Howard

Injury Report for Cincinnati

Jamille Reynolds: Out for the Season (Transfer Portal)

No Injury Information