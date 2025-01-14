Halftime Report

Howard and Coppin State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 42-36, Howard has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Howard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Coppin State will have to make due with a 2-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Coppin State 2-15, Howard 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Coppin State and Howard are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Burr Arena. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 29-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Coppin State would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Norfolk State, and, well: they nailed that call. Coppin State fell victim to a painful 92-69 loss at the hands of Norfolk State on Saturday. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-32.

Meanwhile, Howard won against Delaware State last Saturday with 100 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. Howard came out on top against Morgan State by a score of 100-95. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Howard was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morgan State only posted 14.

Coppin State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-15. As for Howard, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 7-9.

Coppin State came up short against Howard when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 78-69. Can Coppin State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Howard is a big 13.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Howard and Coppin State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.