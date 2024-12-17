Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Drexel 7-4, Howard 5-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Howard Bison's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Drexel Dragons at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Burr Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Howard's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with UNCW on Saturday. Howard walked away with an 88-83 victory over UNCW.

Howard's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Dockery, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus seven assists. Those seven assists gave Dockery a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Strong, who posted 18 points along with six rebounds.

Howard was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNCW only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Drexel was able to grind out a solid victory over Albany on Saturday, taking the game 77-70. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Dragons.

Drexel's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cole Hargrove, who posted seven points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Jason Drake was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 14 points.

Howard's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Drexel, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-4.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Howard has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.