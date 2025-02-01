Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Hampton 10-11, Howard 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Howard Bison will face off against the Hampton Pirates at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Howard is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Norfolk State on Saturday. Howard took a 92-75 bruising from Norfolk State.

Meanwhile, Hampton couldn't handle Northeastern on Thursday and fell 78-69.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Rice, who earned 11 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). George Beale Jr. was another key player, going 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus two steals.

Howard's defeat dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Hampton, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Howard has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Hampton, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, Hampton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard lost to Hampton at home by a decisive 83-67 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Hampton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Howard.