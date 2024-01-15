Who's Playing

Morehouse Maroon Tigers @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Morehouse 0-0, Howard 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Howard Bison will host the Morehouse Maroon Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Burr Arena.

Looking back to last season, Morehouse finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Howard also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Morehouse suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to Howard in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can Morehouse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Howard won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.