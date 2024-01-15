Who's Playing
Morehouse Maroon Tigers @ Howard Bison
Current Records: Morehouse 0-0, Howard 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
What to Know
The Howard Bison will host the Morehouse Maroon Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Burr Arena.
Looking back to last season, Morehouse finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Howard also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.
Morehouse suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to Howard in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can Morehouse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Howard won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Howard 89 vs. Morehouse 65