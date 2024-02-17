Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Howard Bison

Current Records: NC Central 13-9, Howard 10-14

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

Howard has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. After both having extra time off, they and the NC Central Eagles will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bison beat the Hornets 75-71.

Meanwhile, NC Central fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Bears last Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. NC Central's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Howard might still be hurting after the devastating 73-54 loss they got from the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

NC Central has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.