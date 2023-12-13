Who's Playing

Regent Royals @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Regent 0-1, Howard 3-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Howard is 3-0 against Regent since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Howard Bison will be playing at home against the Regent Royals at 1:00 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Bison couldn't handle the Quakers and fell 78-68. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Regent's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 84-29 bruising that the Tribe dished out back in November. Regent was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-14.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Regent struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as William & Mary racked up 17 assists.

The Bison have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for the Royals, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

Everything came up roses for Howard against Regent in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 118-54 win. With Howard ahead 67-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Howard has won all of the games they've played against Regent in the last 5 years.