Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Howard and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Howard is up 35-32 over the Bulldogs.

If Howard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-14 in no time. On the other hand, SC State will have to make due with a 9-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Howard Bison

Current Records: SC State 9-16, Howard 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Howard Bison and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though NC Central scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Howard still came out on top. The Bison walked away with a 90-82 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Howard.

Meanwhile, SC State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Spartans on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. SC State has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their match on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The Bison have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-14 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 9-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for SC State, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Howard is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Howard has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.