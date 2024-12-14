Halftime Report

Howard has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 45-40, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Howard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-6 in no time. On the other hand, UNCW will have to make due with a 7-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Howard Bison

Current Records: UNCW 7-2, Howard 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Howard Bison at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burr Arena. The Bison have the home-court advantage, but the Seahawks are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Howard is hoping to do what Marshall couldn't on Saturday: put an end to UNCW's winning streak, which now stands at four games. UNCW came out on top against Marshall by a score of 78-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNCW to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sean Moore, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. Moore continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Khamari McGriff, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Howard). They claimed a resounding 124-50 victory over VA-Lynchburg. With that win, the Bison brought their scoring average up to 77.8 points per game.

Howard smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

UNCW's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Howard, with the win, they broke their four-game losing streak and moved their record to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCW came up short against Howard when the teams last played back in December of 2017, falling 80-75. Can UNCW avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a 4.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Howard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.