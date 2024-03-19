Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Wagner 13-15, Howard 15-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Howard Bison are set to clash at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena in a Northeast postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Wagner waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 54-47 victory over the Warriors. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, as Wagner's was.

Tahron Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for Wagner was Melvin Council Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Howard waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They skirted past the Hornets 70-67.

Howard's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Hairston, who scored 18 points. Bryce Harris was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Seahawks' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-15. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Bison, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-16 record this season.

Wagner is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Howard is a 3-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 128 points.

