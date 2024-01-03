Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Yale 8-6, Howard 5-9

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Howard Bison at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Burr Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Broncos, taking the game 66-58.

Danny Wolf was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. Another player making a difference was August Mahoney, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Howard finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 71-66 victory over the Explorers on Saturday. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but Howard was the better team in the second half.

Howard's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Dockery, who scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dockery has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryce Harris, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Yale against Howard in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 86-40 win. With Yale ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Yale has won both of the games they've played against Howard in the last 4 years.