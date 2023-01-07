Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Howard

Current Records: Delaware State 1-12; Howard 7-9

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets lost both of their matches to the Howard Bison last season on scores of 64-69 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hornets and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burr Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Delaware State's 2022 ended with a 60-46 loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week. One thing holding Delaware State back was the mediocre play of forward Brandon Stone, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Howard was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 80-76 to the La Salle Explorers. Howard's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Elijah Hawkins, who had 20 points, and forward Shy Odom, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Hornets are now 1-12 while the Bison sit at 7-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. Howard has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard have won five out of their last seven games against Delaware State.