The sixth-seeded Delaware State Hornets will take on the fourth-seeded Howard Bison for the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament final on Saturday. The Hornets (15-17, 6-8 MEAC), who have won two in a row, earned their way into the championship game with a 71-58 win over second-seeded North Carolina Central. The Bison (17-16, 9-5 MEAC), who have won two in a row, advanced to the title game by stunning top-seed Norfolk State 80-74 on Friday as they erased a six-point halftime deficit. The Bison swept the season series, posting a 75-71 win at Delaware State on Feb. 5 and an 85-66 triumph at Howard on March 4.

Tipoff from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Howard leads the all-time series 59-51. The Bison are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Delaware State vs. Howard odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139. Before making any Howard vs. Delaware State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Howard vs. Delaware State:

Delaware State vs. Howard spread: Howard -2.5

Delaware State vs. Howard over/under: 139 points

Delaware State vs. Howard money line: Howard -141, Delaware State +116

DELST: The Hornets are 4-1 on neutral courts in 2023-24

HOW: The Bison have a plus-1.6 differential in assists, 108th-best in the nation

Why Howard can cover

Junior guard Bryce Harris has been a big part of the Bison's success in the tournament. In Thursday's 78-65 quarterfinal win over Morgan State, he poured in 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists, blocked three shots and had two steals. He had 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists and two blocks in Friday's win over Norfolk State. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and one block in 31.1 minutes of action.

Also powering Howard is senior forward Seth Towns. He registered a near double-double in the semifinal win on Friday, scoring 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and three assists. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past four games. He has played in 29 games, including 26 starts, and is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal. Prior to this season, he had played two years at Harvard in 2016-17 and 2017-18, before playing at Ohio State during the 2020-21 season. See which team to pick here.

Why Delaware State can cover

The Hornets boast three players averaging double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Martaz Robinson. In Thursday's quarterfinal win over South Carolina State, he poured in 22 points, while grabbing 12 boards. He had 12 points and six rebounds in Friday's semifinal win over North Carolina Central. He has five double-doubles on the year, and has reached double-digit scoring 27 times. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

Sophomore guard Jevin Muniz has been a spark plug for the Hornets. He is coming off a 16-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in the win over North Carolina Central on Friday. He also had 28 points and four rebounds in a 67-59 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in the regular-season finale on March 7. In 31 games, all starts, Muniz is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

