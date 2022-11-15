Who's Playing

James Madison @ Howard

Current Records: James Madison 3-0; Howard 2-2

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Burr Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown James Madison laid on the Buffalo Bulls. The oddsmakers were on the Dukes' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Howard was completely in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Gallaudet University Bison 108-56 at home.

The wins brought James Madison up to 3-0 and Howard to 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: James Madison comes into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 58.40%. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.