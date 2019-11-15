Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

Teams looking to break into the win column meet on Friday when the Howard Bison face the Robert Morris Colonials in the Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational. The Bison (0-3) have opened with losses to Washington Adventist (71-68), George Washington (76-62) and Notre Dame (79-50), while the Colonials (0-3) have been beaten by Marshall (67-60), Notre Dame (92-57) and Pittsburgh (71-57). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. Robert Morris beat Howard 72-53 on Nov. 24, 2007, their only meeting. The Colonials are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Howard vs. Robert Morris picks, scope out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Colonials entered the season returning 62.2 percent of their scoring, 48.2 percent of their rebounding and 70.2 percent of their assists from last season. Over the last 12 years, Robert Morris has averaged 20.1 victories and an overall record of 241-173 (.582) over that span. The Colonials are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games following an against-the-spread loss.

Offensively, Robert Morris is led by senior guard Josh Williams, who has scored in double figures in every game this season. Williams, who is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists, had his best game against Notre Dame, scoring 21 points and grabbing five rebounds in 33 minutes of work.

But just because the Colonials have a winning record in 11 of the past 14 seasons, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Howard vs. Robert Morris spread on Friday.

That's because Howard is led by senior guard Charles Williams, who is about to become the school's all-time leading scorer. Williams has scored 47 points already this season and is just 92 points shy of the school record of 1,933, held by James Daniel. Williams is averaging 15.6 points through the Bison's first three games, but averaged 20.4 through 33 games last season.

Howard is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against a team with a losing record straight up. Helping pick up the offense is junior guard Kyle Foster, who is averaging 9.7 points, more than five points over his average from a year ago. His best game was Saturday against George Washington when he scored12 points and grabbed three rebounds.

