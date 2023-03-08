Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Howard
Regular Season Records: South Carolina State 5-25; Howard 19-12
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Howard Bison and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 31 of last year. The Bulldogs and Howard are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Howard should still be riding high after a big win, while South Carolina State will be looking to right the ship.
South Carolina State came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Thursday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, everything went Howard's way against the Norfolk State Spartans this past Thursday as they made off with an 87-67 victory.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 25th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.8. Less enviably, the Bison are stumbling into the game with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Howard and South Carolina State both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Howard 82 vs. South Carolina State 78
- Jan 30, 2023 - Howard 100 vs. South Carolina State 74
- Feb 28, 2022 - Howard 72 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 31, 2022 - South Carolina State 58 vs. Howard 55
- Mar 10, 2020 - Howard 70 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Jan 13, 2020 - South Carolina State 101 vs. Howard 95
- Jan 19, 2019 - Howard 71 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Carolina State 91 vs. Howard 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - South Carolina State 77 vs. Howard 68
- Feb 22, 2016 - South Carolina State 71 vs. Howard 63