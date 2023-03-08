Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Howard

Regular Season Records: South Carolina State 5-25; Howard 19-12

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Howard Bison and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 31 of last year. The Bulldogs and Howard are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Howard should still be riding high after a big win, while South Carolina State will be looking to right the ship.

South Carolina State came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, everything went Howard's way against the Norfolk State Spartans this past Thursday as they made off with an 87-67 victory.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 25th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.8. Less enviably, the Bison are stumbling into the game with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard and South Carolina State both have five wins in their last ten games.