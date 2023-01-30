Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Howard
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-19; Howard 13-10
What to Know
The Howard Bison and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Burr Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 58-55 at home and the Bison taking the second 72-62.
The North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Howard proved too difficult a challenge. Howard came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina Central, sneaking past 71-67.
Meanwhile, South Carolina State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-68 to the Norfolk State Spartans.
Howard is now 13-10 while the Bulldogs sit at 3-19. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. South Carolina State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.70% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina State have won five out of their last eight games against Howard.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Howard 72 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 31, 2022 - South Carolina State 58 vs. Howard 55
- Mar 10, 2020 - Howard 70 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Jan 13, 2020 - South Carolina State 101 vs. Howard 95
- Jan 19, 2019 - Howard 71 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Carolina State 91 vs. Howard 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - South Carolina State 77 vs. Howard 68
- Feb 22, 2016 - South Carolina State 71 vs. Howard 63