Hubert Davis saw his fifth season as coach at North Carolina end Thursday with an 82-78 overtime loss to No. 11 seed VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a collapse that added another early exit to a tenure already marked by uneven postseason results. The No. 6 seed Tar Heels led by as many as 19 points in the second half before going cold down the stretch, missing their final nine shots and failing to score a field goal in overtime.

The Rams chipped away possession by possession before ultimately taking control late, leaving UNC with its second straight first-round tournament exit -- something it had done just twice before since the field expanded to 68 teams in 1985. The Tar Heels were without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who led the team in points (19.4), rebounds (9.4), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.4) before a broken right thumb earlier this month ended his season.

Still, UNC had built what appeared to be a comfortable cushion before VCU's comeback flipped the game.

Afterward, Davis pointed to execution rather than fatigue when asked about the late-game collapse, saying he believed his team had good looks even as the shots stopped falling.

Davis, who took over his alma mater in 2021 after replacing Hall of Famer Roy Williams, spent more than a decade in Chapel Hill as a player and later as an assistant under Williams before being picked to lead the program. He burst onto the national stage with a run to the national championship game in his first season. The Tar Heels led Kansas by 15 points at halftime before ultimately squandering a 22-point second-half advantage in a 72-69 loss.

Since then, however, the results have been less impressive, including an absence from the Big Dance in 2023, an early exit in 2024 as a No. 1 seed with a Sweet 16 loss and now back-to-back one-and-done NCAA Tournament exits that have further clouded the program's trajectory.

Hubert Davis buyout, contract details

According to a contract obtained by the USA TODAY Sports, Davis is signed through June 30, 2030. If UNC were to move on from its coach, the financial commitment would be significant. The deal states UNC would owe Davis $5.312 million if he were fired on April 1.

Per that same USA TODAY report, Davis' contract includes a base salary of $1.25 million annually, along with $1.8 million in supplemental compensation for the 2026 contract year. That supplemental figure increases by $100,000 each year for the remainder of the deal. He also receives $50,000 annually in university expenses, along with additional outside compensation, including payments from Nike and Learfield Sports.

His total compensation for the 2026 contract year is listed at $3.85 million, with increases scheduled over the life of the contract as the supplemental pay escalates.

The structure leaves North Carolina with a clear financial hurdle should it decide to make a change, but there is the possibility that something could be negotiated if both sides can agree on a separation.