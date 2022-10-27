A first impression is all Hubert Davis needed at his alma mater, North Carolina. Seven months after leading the Tar Heels to the Final Four in his debut season, Davis agreed a new six-year deal with the school worth $16.7 million, according to an updated contract released by North Carolina.

Davis' new deal, which he signed in August, is slated to run through the 2027-28 season and will pay him close to $2.8 million annually, starting at $2.3 million for the 2022-23 season and rising to $3.1 million by the final year. Davis could also earn roughly $1.1 million per season in performance bonuses.

It's a marked improvement over Davis' previous deal, a five-year, $10 million contract he signed in April 2021 to serve as the replacement for Roy Williams, a two-time AP Coach of the Year. Davis -- who played for Dean Smith's Tar Heels from 1988-92 -- was an assistant under Williams from 2012 until his retirement.

Under Davis, the 2021-22 Tar Heels finished 29-10 and made an impressive NCAA Tournament run. UNC knocked off Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, Saint Peter's and Duke -- in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game for the Blue Devils -- before falling to Kansas in the championship game.

Expectations are high in Chapel Hill for Year 2 of the Davis era. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 and return four starters, including two-time All-ACC selection Armando Bacot.