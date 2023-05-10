Former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson committed to Kansas earlier this month in what may go down as the most consequential transfers of the NIL era. In a recent appearance on his Roundball podcast, Dickinson implied money played a major role in his decision.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said. "At Michigan, I got less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

Dickinson was a three-time All-Big Ten performer in three seasons with the Wolverines. He averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a junior in 2022-23 and finished fourth in the conference in points, rebounds and blocks per game.

After entering the portal earlier this spring, Dickinson immediately became the most sought-after transfer on the market. Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova, Georgetown, Kentucky, Maryland, and several other programs competed for his services. Returning to Michigan could have been an option, but ultimately leaving Ann Arbor was what he felt was best for him and his career.

"I really didn't want to leave [Michigan]. I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me," said Dickinson. "I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

In choosing Kansas, Dickinson will play for Hall of Fame coach in Bill Self and a Jayhawks team that could be among the best in the country next season. Kansas sits atop Gary Parrish's latest Top 25 And 1 and returns Dajuan Harris and K.J. Adams. Incoming, too, is a top-10 recruiting class led by former five-star Elmarko Jackson and former McDonald's All-American Arterio Morris.