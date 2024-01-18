Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Idaho 7-9, Idaho State 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Idaho Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Idaho managed to keep up with Eastern Washington until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Vandals suffered a bruising 79-58 loss at the hands of the Eagles. Idaho has struggled against Eastern Washington recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 66-64.

Idaho State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Vandals have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Bengals, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Idaho came up short against Idaho State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 65-55. Can Idaho avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Idaho State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Idaho State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.