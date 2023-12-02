Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Lindenwood 3-4, Idaho State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They will take on the Lindenwood Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a hard 77-62 fall against the Waves. Idaho State has not had much luck with Pepperdine recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Brayden Parker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Trailblazers on Monday and fell 73-66.

The Bengals now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Lions, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Idaho State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Idaho State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Idaho State is a big 9-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Lindenwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.