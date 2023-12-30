Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Montana 7-5, Idaho State 4-8

What to Know

Montana is 9-1 against Idaho State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Montana Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Idaho State Bengals at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Reed Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 60% worse than the opposition, a fact Montana found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Grizzlies lost to the Wildcats, and the Grizzlies lost bad. The score wound up at 93-63.

Meanwhile, Idaho State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 74-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Idaho State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Grizzlies' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Bengals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Montana is a 5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Montana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.