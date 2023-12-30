Who's Playing
Montana Grizzlies @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: Montana 7-5, Idaho State 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
What to Know
Montana is 9-1 against Idaho State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Montana Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Idaho State Bengals at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Reed Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 60% worse than the opposition, a fact Montana found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Grizzlies lost to the Wildcats, and the Grizzlies lost bad. The score wound up at 93-63.
Meanwhile, Idaho State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 74-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Idaho State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Grizzlies' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Bengals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Odds
Montana is a 5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139 points.
Series History
Montana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Montana 83 vs. Idaho State 74
- Feb 09, 2023 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana 84 vs. Idaho State 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Idaho State 86 vs. Montana 63
- Dec 30, 2021 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 54
- Feb 27, 2021 - Montana 59 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - Montana 64 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana 77 vs. Idaho State 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 68