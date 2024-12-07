Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-6, Idaho State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Idaho State Bengals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Oral Roberts finally turned things around against N. Arizona on Wednesday. They walked away with an 83-76 win over the Lumberjacks. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Golden Eagles were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against South Dakota on Wednesday and fell 94-80.

Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Oral Roberts' victory bumped their record up to 3-6. As for Idaho State, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-5.