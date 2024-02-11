Halftime Report

Portland State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Idaho State.

Portland State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Portland State 14-10, Idaho State 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State is 8-2 against the Bengals since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Portland State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Even though Idaho State has not done well against the Hornets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bengals took their game at home with ease, bagging a 68-40 victory over the Hornets. The win made it back-to-back wins for Idaho State.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Bengals, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bengals will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bengals, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Portland State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.