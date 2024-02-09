Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-17, Idaho State 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State is 8-2 against the Bengals since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Sacramento State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Sacramento State last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 61-45 fall against the Vandals. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sacramento State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Bengals sidestepped the Lumberjacks for a 81-79 victory.

The Hornets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for the Bengals, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bengals will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-15, while Idaho State is 8-13.

Odds

Idaho State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.