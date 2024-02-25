Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-26 lead against Weber State.

If Idaho State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-16 in no time. On the other hand, Weber State will have to make due with an 18-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Weber State 18-9, Idaho State 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Weber State Wildcats and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Reed Gym. Weber State is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Even though Weber State has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 90-84. With that victory, Weber State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Idaho State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 55-53. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, Idaho State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Idaho State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Bengals, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-16.

As for their game on Saturday, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites on the road.

Weber State came up short against the Bengals when the teams last played back in January, falling 74-64. Can Weber State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.