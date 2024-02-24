Who's Playing
Weber State Wildcats @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: Weber State 18-9, Idaho State 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
What to Know
After two games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym.
The point spread may have favored Idaho State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 55-53. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, Idaho State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Idaho State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Weber State entered their tilt with the Eagles with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Wildcats walked away with a 90-84 win over the Eagles on Saturday. With that victory, Weber State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.
The Bengals' defeat dropped their record down to 11-16. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season.
Idaho State beat the Wildcats 74-64 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Idaho State repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Weber State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Idaho State 74 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 04, 2023 - Weber State 72 vs. Idaho State 71
- Jan 07, 2023 - Idaho State 67 vs. Weber State 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - Weber State 95 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 17, 2022 - Weber State 78 vs. Idaho State 61
- Mar 02, 2020 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 68
- Mar 04, 2019 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 70