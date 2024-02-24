Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Weber State 18-9, Idaho State 11-16

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

After two games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym.

The point spread may have favored Idaho State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 55-53. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, Idaho State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Idaho State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Weber State entered their tilt with the Eagles with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Wildcats walked away with a 90-84 win over the Eagles on Saturday. With that victory, Weber State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

The Bengals' defeat dropped their record down to 11-16. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season.

Idaho State beat the Wildcats 74-64 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Idaho State repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Weber State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.