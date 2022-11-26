Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Idaho State
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-3; Idaho State 1-4
What to Know
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will take on the Idaho State Bengals at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center.
It looks like the Wildcats got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 78-63 fall against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday.
As for Idaho State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the Lindenwood Lions. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Idaho State had been the slight favorite coming in.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.