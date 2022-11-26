Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Idaho State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-3; Idaho State 1-4

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will take on the Idaho State Bengals at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center.

It looks like the Wildcats got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 78-63 fall against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday.

As for Idaho State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the Lindenwood Lions. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Idaho State had been the slight favorite coming in.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.