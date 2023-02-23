Who's Playing

Idaho @ Idaho State

Current Records: Idaho 10-18; Idaho State 9-19

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Idaho Vandals will be on the road. Idaho and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. The Vandals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Idaho State and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020.

Idaho has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Idaho was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-65 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Idaho State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.