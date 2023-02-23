Who's Playing
Idaho @ Idaho State
Current Records: Idaho 10-18; Idaho State 9-19
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Idaho Vandals will be on the road. Idaho and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. The Vandals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Idaho State and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020.
Idaho has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Idaho was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-65 to the Sacramento State Hornets.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Idaho State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Idaho State 95 vs. Idaho 91
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68
- Dec 29, 2018 - Idaho State 72 vs. Idaho 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - Idaho State 86 vs. Idaho 83
- Feb 23, 2017 - Idaho 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 70