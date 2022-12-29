Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Idaho State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-9; Idaho State 3-10

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Idaho State Bengals are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Reed Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northern Arizona winning the first 73-70 on the road and Idaho State taking the second 70-66.

The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 106-101 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bengals as they fell 68-66 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last Tuesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northern Arizona, who are 6-5 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Idaho State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.