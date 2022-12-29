Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Idaho State
Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-9; Idaho State 3-10
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Idaho State Bengals are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Reed Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northern Arizona winning the first 73-70 on the road and Idaho State taking the second 70-66.
The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 106-101 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bengals as they fell 68-66 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last Tuesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northern Arizona, who are 6-5 against the spread.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Idaho State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Idaho State 70 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - Northern Arizona 73 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Idaho State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 07, 2021 - Idaho State 73 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Idaho State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Northern Arizona 88 vs. Idaho State 87
- Jan 11, 2020 - Idaho State 71 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - Idaho State 81 vs. Northern Arizona 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Arizona 81 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 01, 2018 - Idaho State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - Idaho State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 02, 2017 - Idaho State 91 vs. Northern Arizona 90
- Feb 18, 2016 - Northern Arizona 81 vs. Idaho State 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - Idaho State 88 vs. Northern Arizona 66