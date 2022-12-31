Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Idaho State
Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-8; Idaho State 4-10
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky clash at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Reed Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho State winning the first 61-58 at home and the Bears taking the second 77-70.
Northern Colorado came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 81-72.
Meanwhile, the Bengals ended the year with a bang, routing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 79-53 on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Colorado is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Northern Colorado is now 5-8 while Idaho State sits at 4-10. Idaho State is 0-3 after wins this season, and the Bears are 3-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Idaho State 70
- Feb 17, 2022 - Idaho State 61 vs. Northern Colorado 58
- Dec 23, 2020 - Idaho State 71 vs. Northern Colorado 56
- Dec 22, 2020 - Northern Colorado 69 vs. Idaho State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Idaho State 72
- Jan 30, 2020 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho State 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northern Colorado 71 vs. Idaho State 62
- Jan 21, 2019 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Idaho State 53
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Idaho State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northern Colorado 94 vs. Idaho State 80
- Feb 18, 2017 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho State 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Idaho State 73 vs. Northern Colorado 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Idaho State 90 vs. Northern Colorado 57
- Jan 07, 2016 - Idaho State 83 vs. Northern Colorado 78