Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Idaho State

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-8; Idaho State 4-10

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky clash at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Reed Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho State winning the first 61-58 at home and the Bears taking the second 77-70.

Northern Colorado came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 81-72.

Meanwhile, the Bengals ended the year with a bang, routing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 79-53 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Colorado is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Northern Colorado is now 5-8 while Idaho State sits at 4-10. Idaho State is 0-3 after wins this season, and the Bears are 3-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.