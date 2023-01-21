Who's Playing

Portland State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Portland State 8-11; Idaho State 7-12

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals haven't won a game against the Portland State Vikings since Jan. 21 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Idaho State and Portland State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. The Bengals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho State came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacramento State, sneaking past 65-61.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Vikings and the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Portland State falling 84-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Idaho State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Idaho State's win lifted them to 7-12 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if Idaho State can repeat their recent success or if Portland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.