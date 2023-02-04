Who's Playing
Weber State @ Idaho State
Current Records: Weber State 11-11; Idaho State 8-14
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. Idaho State earned a 67-57 win in their most recent contest against Weber State in January.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Idaho State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for a 95-91 victory.
Speaking of close games: Weber State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Idaho State's win lifted them to 8-14 while Weber State's defeat dropped them down to 11-11. We'll see if Idaho State can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Weber State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Idaho State 67 vs. Weber State 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - Weber State 95 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 17, 2022 - Weber State 78 vs. Idaho State 61
- Mar 02, 2020 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 68
- Mar 04, 2019 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Idaho State 62 vs. Weber State 60
- Jan 27, 2017 - Weber State 96 vs. Idaho State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Weber State 85 vs. Idaho State 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Idaho State 69 vs. Weber State 68
- Jan 02, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 56