Who's Playing

Weber State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Weber State 11-11; Idaho State 8-14

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. Idaho State earned a 67-57 win in their most recent contest against Weber State in January.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Idaho State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for a 95-91 victory.

Speaking of close games: Weber State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Idaho State's win lifted them to 8-14 while Weber State's defeat dropped them down to 11-11. We'll see if Idaho State can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Weber State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.