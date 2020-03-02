Idaho State vs. Weber State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The Weber State Wildcats and the Idaho State Bengals are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are 11-17 overall and 8-5 at home, while Idaho State is 6-20 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Bengals are on a 12-game losing streak. Weber State has lost three of its past four games.

Weber State vs. Idaho State spread: Weber State -6.5

Weber State vs. Idaho State over-under: 139.5 points

Weber State vs. Idaho State money line: Weber State -286, Idaho State 227

What you need to know about Weber State

Weber State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as it fell 89-83 to the Portland State Vikings. Jerrick Harding had 20 points. Cody John added 19. Dima Zdor finished with a career-best 18 rebounds.

Weber State won the last meeting with Idaho State on Jan, 16 in overtime, 76-68.

What you need to know about Idaho State

Idaho State ended up a good deal behind Portland State when the teams played this past Thursday, losing 89-76. The Bengals have not won since Jan. 11. Tarik Cool and Chier Maker had 15 points each.

