Idaho State vs. Weber State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Idaho State and Weber State.
The Weber State Wildcats and the Idaho State Bengals are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are 11-17 overall and 8-5 at home, while Idaho State is 6-20 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Bengals are on a 12-game losing streak. Weber State has lost three of its past four games.
The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Weber State vs. Idaho State odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Idaho State vs. Weber State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Weber State vs. Idaho State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Idaho State vs. Weber State:
- Weber State vs. Idaho State spread: Weber State -6.5
- Weber State vs. Idaho State over-under: 139.5 points
- Weber State vs. Idaho State money line: Weber State -286, Idaho State 227
What you need to know about Weber State
Weber State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as it fell 89-83 to the Portland State Vikings. Jerrick Harding had 20 points. Cody John added 19. Dima Zdor finished with a career-best 18 rebounds.
Weber State won the last meeting with Idaho State on Jan, 16 in overtime, 76-68.
What you need to know about Idaho State
Idaho State ended up a good deal behind Portland State when the teams played this past Thursday, losing 89-76. The Bengals have not won since Jan. 11. Tarik Cool and Chier Maker had 15 points each.
How to make Idaho State vs. Weber State picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Weber State vs. Idaho State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Idaho State vs. Weber State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Weber State vs. Idaho State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
