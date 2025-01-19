Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Washington 38-26.

Idaho came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals have struggled against the Vikings recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Eastern Washington is playing on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Eastern Washington beat Idaho 87-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Idaho is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.