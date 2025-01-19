Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Washington 38-26.
Idaho came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals
Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.
Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals have struggled against the Vikings recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.
Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Eastern Washington is playing on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Eastern Washington beat Idaho 87-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Idaho is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Eastern Washington 87 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 13, 2024 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Eastern Washington 73 vs. Idaho 66
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75