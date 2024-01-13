Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 8-7, Idaho 7-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho Vandals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at ICCU Arena. Eastern Washington knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Idaho likes a good challenge.

Even though N. Dak. State scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Eastern Washington still came out on top. The Eagles walked away with a 91-83 win over the Bison.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Eastern Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dane Erikstrup, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists. Erikstrup continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Cedric Coward, who scored 16 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Idaho found out the hard way last Wednesday. They took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tommies. Idaho has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-7 record this season. As for the Vandals, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

As for their game on Saturday, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Idaho against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to Eastern Washington's 9-4.

Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Idaho in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 73-66. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will Idaho turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a solid 7-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.